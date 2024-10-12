Asio Capital LLC Acquires 749 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,044,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 83,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $184.63 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $184.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.40.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.