Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,879 shares of company stock worth $1,410,703. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NOC opened at $528.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.19.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

