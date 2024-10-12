Asio Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $199.75 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $199.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.94.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

