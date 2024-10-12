Asio Capital LLC Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of OneMain worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 64.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $9,139,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 33.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 169,339 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $46.18 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Get Our Latest Report on OneMain

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.