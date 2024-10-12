Asio Capital LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,478,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $79,336,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

NYSE V opened at $277.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.72. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $506.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.25%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

