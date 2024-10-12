Asio Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Asio Capital LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,758 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

MDT stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

