ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $821.50 and last traded at $830.32. 339,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,245,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $845.90.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,071.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $844.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $924.59. The stock has a market cap of $330.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 21.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

