Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.60.

Assurant Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $191.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $201.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.95.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 32.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,179,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,013,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $27,013,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 20.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,118,000 after purchasing an additional 96,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 151.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 143,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

