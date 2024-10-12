Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,114 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty accounts for about 3.0% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $77,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Assured Guaranty news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,593.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

