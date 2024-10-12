Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Jack R. Lazar Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $185,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,451,530. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Astera Labs Stock Performance
Astera Labs stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $95.21.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $18,666,000. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $20,608,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $2,515,000.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.