Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Jack R. Lazar Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $185,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,451,530. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $18,666,000. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $20,608,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $2,515,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

