Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Acquires £12,750 in Stock

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard Joseph Day bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,686.30).

Shares of LON ATOM opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Friday. Atome Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 42.55 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of £32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.06.

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

