Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Acquires £12,750 in Stock

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard Joseph Day bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,686.30).
Atome Stock Performance
Shares of LON ATOM opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Friday. Atome Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 42.55 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of £32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.06.
