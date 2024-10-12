Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 9,159 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 0.7% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.92. 3,840,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.



