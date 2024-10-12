Atwater Malick LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atwater Malick LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

DIS traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $94.13. 8,089,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,051,948. The company has a market cap of $170.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.