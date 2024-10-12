Atwater Malick LLC Has $19.11 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,557,000 after acquiring an additional 509,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $582.35. 2,591,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $583.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $560.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.96. The firm has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

