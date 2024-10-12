Audius (AUDIO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.15 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $155.48 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00254517 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,267,758,085 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

