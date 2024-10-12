Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.74. 2,915,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,680,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.80.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $54,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

