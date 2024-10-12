Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading Down 10% – Here’s Why

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 154,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 187,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of C$28.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

