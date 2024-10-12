Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1,002.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,845 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $24,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,129,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,756,000 after purchasing an additional 142,579 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 63,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 55,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

