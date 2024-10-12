AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 231.50 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 231.50 ($3.03). 533,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 706,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.50 ($3.02).

AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 821.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AVI Global Trust news, insider June Jessop purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £37,570 ($49,168.96). Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.