Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,075 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 839.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,921,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,343,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 50,660,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,864,645. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

