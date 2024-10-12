Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Towerview LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CRVS stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 822,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,157. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $395.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.