Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.75. 524,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,279. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $199.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.