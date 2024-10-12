Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,849 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 3.4% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $43,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after acquiring an additional 792,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,347,000 after acquiring an additional 417,789 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RTX opened at $123.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $125.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. RTX’s payout ratio is 145.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

