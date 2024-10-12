Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,060 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $952,543,000 after buying an additional 351,400 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Shares of TJX opened at $113.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

