Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 1,800 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

