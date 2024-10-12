Avondale Wealth Management Sells 3,750 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after buying an additional 1,661,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,962,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,042,000 after acquiring an additional 527,716 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,953,000 after acquiring an additional 222,650 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,626,000 after purchasing an additional 480,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $57,435,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,810,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BROS traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,762,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

