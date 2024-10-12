Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Axos Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $64.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 133,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

