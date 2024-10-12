Banana Gun One Day Trading Volume Hits $70.46 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $61.96 or 0.00098150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $213.10 million and $70.46 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00253981 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,439,457 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,815.54248147 with 3,439,456.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 59.409365 USD and is up 18.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $59,765,005.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

