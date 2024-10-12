Bank of America Boosts KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target to $24.00

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.80 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Get KE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KE

KE Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. KE has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,015,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,995 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 934,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 401,961 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of KE by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KE by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,418 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.