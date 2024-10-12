Barclays Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $250.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $223.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.96.

Get American Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $276.16 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $277.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.