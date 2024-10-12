Barclays Increases Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $33.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. Research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,918,724.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 6,836.0% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after buying an additional 577,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 460.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 542,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,833,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after buying an additional 435,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,907,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,273,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Read More

