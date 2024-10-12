Barclays Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $183.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.81 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average of $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

