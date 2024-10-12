Barclays Lowers Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $131.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

PLD opened at $120.21 on Thursday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 640.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

