Barclays Raises Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $74.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $299.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

