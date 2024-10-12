Barclays Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $36.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

