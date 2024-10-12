Barclays Raises Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $85.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Voya Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.27.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

