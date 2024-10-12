BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BDO Unibank Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $26.97 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $30.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1128 per share. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

