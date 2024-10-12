Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Jason L. Taylor Sells 2,600 Shares

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at $821,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $91.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.57 and a beta of 1.55. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $105.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.30.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

