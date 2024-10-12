Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 73 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $235.46 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.51 and a 200 day moving average of $229.73.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

