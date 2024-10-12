Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,082.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 53,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 50,757 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.9 %

KKR opened at $135.62 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

