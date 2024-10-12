Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $32,740,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cameco by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,653,000 after purchasing an additional 437,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 433,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 131.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

