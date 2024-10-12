Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $950,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,613,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,226,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,450,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $191.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $191.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

