Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $200.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

