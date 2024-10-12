Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,614,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $270.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.13. The stock has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

