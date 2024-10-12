Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMXC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 274.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,779,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after buying an additional 1,304,571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 707,352 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 699,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 34,755.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 575,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 573,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,313,000 after acquiring an additional 488,114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

