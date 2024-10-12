Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 38,700 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,689 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after purchasing an additional 284,772 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,901,000 after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.