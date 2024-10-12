Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 551 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.86.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $637.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $593.45 and a 200-day moving average of $556.28. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $640.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

