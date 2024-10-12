Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 581.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

