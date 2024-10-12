Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.77.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LMT opened at $604.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $611.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

