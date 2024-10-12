Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,248 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

